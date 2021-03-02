Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market – Smart Devices, Nextgen Wireless, Internet of Things (IoT) And Other Smart Deployments That are projected for Rapid Growth

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising popularity of cost-effective lighting, increasing popularity of smart buildings, and growing acceptance of automated systems. The advantages of PoE include time and cost savings, flexibility, safety, reliability, and scalability.

The global power over ethernet lighting market accounted for US$ 256.2 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 5483.2 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 36.2%.

The report “Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Offering (Hardware, and Software and Service), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2016, Cisco Systems, Inc. collaborated with Koninklijke Philips N.V., a Dutch technology solution provider. With increased sales of smart lighting solutions, both the companies witnessed a hike in profitability as the former company provided networking gears and the latter offered commercial lighting solutions.

SpiceBox, an advanced form of POE control Module was launched in 2017 by NuLEDs, Inc. SpiceBox is a device used for networking and has a unique MAC and IP address. This module was developed to help in smooth delivery of management and power capabilities for LED fixtures. Such innovations are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global POC LED Lighting market in the foreseeable future.

Analyst View:

Economic Network Infrastructure

PoE network offers a more economical solution compared to traditional cabling network as it is a single integrated power and data cabling system. Apart from an economic component such as installation cost, PoE also offers affordability in terms of maintenance. PoE infrastructure requires only one licensed electrician who can install and maintain the entire PoE network. This reduces the overall cost resulting in higher payback in the projects. According to a study conducted by Cisco, connections with electrical cabling for AC current are 20% extra expensive than PoE-based system. Thus, cost-saving benefits of the PoE network is expected to drive the growth of the global power over Ethernet lighting market during the forecast period.

Network Expansion Capabilities

PoE provides a future proof network option as it can accommodate the network growth and the integration of the next generation of devices through connector interfaces that lie across the network. This, deployment of future devices via an established network is effectively reducing the time and expansion cost coupled with ease of integration. For instance, WAPs, Li-Fi, smart sensor and the ever-increasing Internet of things devices (IoT) can be easily incorporated in the PoE network. These next-generation applications are used for integrated building management systems are projected to surge in demand driving the growth of the global Power over Ethernet Lighting market during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market”, By Offering (Hardware, and Software and Service), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global power over ethernet lighting market accounted for US$ 256.2 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 5483.2 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 36.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of the wattage, offering, application and region.

Based on the offering segment, Software and services segment to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period. PoE technology offers intelligent lighting solutions through a connected network of light fixtures and sensors that allow them to send and receive data. A PoE lighting system can deliver energy savings of up to 80% and unprecedented insight and control over commercial, industrial, and public spaces. Command and control platforms, which are used to control and manage PoE lighting solutions, allow users to set up multiple control policies for each group of LED fixtures. For instance, the brightness and color of a fixture can be managed by a software platform. The market for the software and services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software are used to evaluate energy optimization and savings, emission reductions, and financial viability.

Based on application, industrial segment expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period. The industrial segment includes lighting in production halls, warehouses, representative rooms, and other indoor areas. The use of PoE can simplify the implementation of a smart lighting system in an office or industrial application. Industries and factories are now focusing on energy-efficient lighting solutions owing to the government regulations for energy saving. Thus, PoE lighting is among the preferred solutions being adopted by them. Furthermore, the growing adoption of industry 4.0 is expected to create opportunities for players offering PoE lighting solutions for the industrial vertical.

By region, North America is expected to be the largest market for cloud gaming and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rapid growth of cloud computing and the growing presence of professional gamers are expected to fuel the market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, increased government investments in cloud computing and related technologies, growing adoption of smartphones, and increasing penetration of high-speed Internet are some of the other factors responsible for the growth of the market. dominates the global cloud gaming market.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Power-Over-Ethernet-Lighting-Market-4558

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global power over ethernet lighting market includes Signify (Philips Lighting), Hubbell Incorporated, Innovative Lighting (GENISYS), Deco Lighting, Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree), Eaton Corp., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting), H.E. Williams, NAME Energy Group (MHT Lighting), Ubiquity Networks, and ALLNET GmbH.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4558

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Power Over Ethernet Lighting Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Offering Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Offering, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Hardware Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Software and Service Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Commercial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Industrial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Residential Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Offering, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Offering, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Offering, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Offering, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Offering, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles

Signify (Philips Lighting) Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies

Hubbell Incorporated

Innovative Lighting (GENISYS)

Deco Lighting

Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree)

Eaton Corp.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)

H.E. Williams

NAME Energy Group (MHT Lighting)

Ubiquity Networks

ALLNET GmbH

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

List of Tables

TABLE List of data sources

TABLE Market drivers; Impact Analysis

TABLE Market restraints; Impact Analysis

TABLE Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market: Offering Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Offering

TABLE Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Offering 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Power over Ethernet Lighting Market: Application Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Application

TABLE Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Application 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Power over Ethernet Lighting Market: Regional snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Region

TABLE Global Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Region 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Power over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

List of Figures

FIGURE Power over Ethernet Lighting Market Segmentation

FIGURE Market research methodology

FIGURE Value chain analysis

FIGURE Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

FIGURE Market Attractiveness Analysis

FIGURE COVID-19 Impact Analysis

FIGURE Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Comparison Study

FIGURE Competitive Landscape; Key company market share analysis, 2019

FIGURE Offering segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE Offering segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Application segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE Application segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Regional segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE Regional segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE North America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Europe Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Asia Pacific Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Latin America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE North America market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE U.S. Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Canada Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Europe Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Germany Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Spain Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Italy Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE UK Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE France Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of the Europe Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Asia Pacific Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE India Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE China Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Japan Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE South Korea Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Singapore Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of APAC Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Brazil Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Mexico Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Argentina Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of LATAM Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Power over Ethernet Lighting Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Saudi Arabia Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE United Arab Emirates Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet Lighting Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com