Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market || keyplayers Linear Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Mitsubishi Group, Renesas Electronic Corp.

The report “Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market, By Product (Voltage Regulators, Motor Control ICs, and Battery Management ICs), By End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, Maxim integrated revealed MAX20004/6.8, MAX20034, and MAX20098- three buck converters and controllers. The three devices are small and provide greater efficiency that enables designers to address the space constraints and power challenges of next- generation automotive applications.

In November 2018, Dialog Semiconductor PLC unveiled its fully integrated nano-power PMICs for IoT applications, the DA9070, and DA9073. The new and more powerful PMICs are built on the success of Dialog’s first nano power offerings, further highlighting how Dialog has pushed the boundaries of its PMIC technology to improve low-power IoT applications.

Analyst View:

Power management integrated circuit market is primarily driven by various technological developments in the products and increasing demand for battery operated devices globally. Increasing awareness about fire protection systems and the benefits of better technology for fire prevention are driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for the latest technological products, and the market is witnessing growing investment. The power management integrated circuit market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to emerging trends, such as vehicle automation. Automakers require dedicated semiconductor content to provide accurate information to the inbuilt artificial intelligence for an optimal drive. Increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, is expected to fuel target market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market”, By Product (Voltage Regulators, Motor Control ICs, and Battery Management ICs), By End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global power management integrated circuit (IC) market accounted for US$ 19.34 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.87% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product end-user, and region.

By product, voltage regulators are expected to consistently maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

By end- user, communication end user is expected to hold major revenue share.

By region, Asia-Pacific was leading PMIC market with the highest CAGR, whereas North America is expected to be fastest growing regional market in the PMIC market. Also Europe is expected to be growing in terms of market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global power management integrated circuit (IC) market includes Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp, Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Mitsubishi Group, Renesas Electronic Corp.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

