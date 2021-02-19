BusinessTechnologyWorld
Global Power Discrete Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021
Global Power Discrete Semiconductor Market Research
Global Power Discrete Semiconductor Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- MOSFETs
- Rectifiers
- Discrete IGBTs
- Bipolar Power Transistors
- Thyristors
- Standard IGBT Modules
- Intelligent Power Modules
- Thyristor Modules
- Power Integrated Modules
- Others
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Segment by Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial
- Consumer
- Communication
- Others
By Company
- Infineon Technologies
- ON Semiconductor
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp
- Toshiba
- STMicroelectronics
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Fuji Electric
- Renesas Electronics
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Nexperia
- Microchip Technology
- IXYS Corporation
- Semikron Inc
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
