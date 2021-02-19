BusinessTechnologyWorld

Global Power Discrete Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021

Global Power Discrete Semiconductor Market Research

Photo of sahil sahilFebruary 19, 2021
0

Global Power Discrete Semiconductor Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • MOSFETs
  • Rectifiers
  • Discrete IGBTs
  • Bipolar Power Transistors
  • Thyristors
  • Standard IGBT Modules
  • Intelligent Power Modules
  • Thyristor Modules
  • Power Integrated Modules
  • Others
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-power-discrete-semiconductor-2021-639

 

Segment by Application

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Consumer
  • Communication
  • Others

By Company

  • Infineon Technologies
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp
  • Toshiba
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Fuji Electric
  • Renesas Electronics
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Nexperia
  • Microchip Technology
  • IXYS Corporation
  • Semikron Inc

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Email: help@24marketreports.com

Tags
Photo of sahil sahilFebruary 19, 2021
0
Photo of sahil

sahil

Back to top button