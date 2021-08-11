Global Power Bank Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global power bank market is expected to grow from $11.52 billion in 2020 to $12.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.89%. The growth in the power bank market is mainly due to the rising demand and adoption of smartphone globally, increasing electronic device consumption, affordability of power banks, and high sales of power banks through e-commerce websites and various online portals. The market is expected to reach $17.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.12%.

The power bank market consists of sales of power banks and related services. A power bank or a portable charger enables a user to charge their smartphones, laptop, tablet, and other media devices with a USB-enabled connection. These power banks can be reused multiple times by simply recharging them. There are various types of power banks available in the market which include standard power banks which can be charged using a normal USB port and solar power banks which use sunlight to charge up and contain photovoltaic panels.

The power bank market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the power bank market are Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., AsusTeK Computer Inc., Griffin Technology, Intex Technologies India Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, RAVPower, Sony Corporation, Xiamoi Corporation, AUKEY, Dll Inc., Duracell Inc., Easyacc, iWALK Global, Microsoft Corporation, myCharge, Omnicharge, Syska, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Uimi Technology Pvt. Ltd., OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd., UNU Electronics Inc, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

The global power bank market is segmented –

1) By Battery Type: Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer

2) By Price Range: Low, Medium, High

3) By Application: Smart Phone, Tablet, Digital Camera, Laptop, Others

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

The power bank market report describes and explains the global power bank market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The power bank report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global power bank market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global power bank market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

