Global Poultry Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global poultry market reached a value of nearly $319.2 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to nearly $405 billion by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $465.7 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.8% to $645.7 billion by 2030.

Request For The Sample Of The Poultry Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3362&type=smp

The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) such as meat processors and poultry farms that breed and/or raise poultry and sell the meat after slaughter, either at their own premises or through a third party which is engaged in preparing processed poultry and its byproducts. Poultry includes birds and white meats such as chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute meat and meat products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Poultry Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-market

The poultry market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the poultry market are Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., BRF S.A., Koch Foods, Charoen Pokphand Foods

The poultry market is segmented by type of animal, by distribution channel, by product type and by nature.

By Type Of Animal- The Poultry market can be segmented by type of animal

a. Chicken

b. Turkey

c. Ducks and Geese

d. Others

By Distribution Channel –? The Poultry market can be segmented by distribution channel

a. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

b. Convenience Stores

c. Foodservice Stores

d. E-commerce

e. Others

Product Type –? The Poultry market can be segmented by product type

a. Fresh/Chilled

b. Frozen

c. Ready-To-Cook

d. Ready-To-Eat

e. Others

By Nature –? The Poultry market can be segmented by nature

a. Organic

b. Conventional

Read More On The Global Poultry Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-market

The poultry market report describes and explains the global poultry market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The poultry report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global poultry market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global poultry market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Poultry Market Characteristics Poultry Market Product Analysis Poultry Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Poultry Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model