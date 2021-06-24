Global Poultry Feed Market Showcases Promising Growth during Forecast 2018 to 2027

Poultry Feed Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018-2027” is an extensive analysis providing vital acumen on poultry feed sales and demand worldwide. The poultry feed market offers forecast highlights for a period of nine years, from 2018 till 2027.

The report also covers several dynamics impacting the use of poultry feed along with a detailed opportunity analysis. The poultry feed market report is a compilation of several key aspects and is systematically structured with a chapter-wise presentation.

Segmentation

The report includes detailed segmentation of the poultry feed market. It is segmented on the basis of product type (broiler, layer and other), source (corn, wheat, soybean, blend grains and other), form (powder, granules/particles, pellets and briquettes), nature (conventional and organic), sales channel (direct sourcing and indirect sourcing) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Landscape

The poultry feed market report includes a dashboard view of the competitive landscape providing a detailed assessment of major companies involved in poultry feed production. The report has profiled key players including but not limited to

Cargill Inc.

ForFarmers N.V.

BASF SE

Associated British Foods Plc.

Manufacturers and stakeholders in the poultry feed space are focusing on acquisitions and joint ventures to strengthen their position.

For example, ForFarmers N.V has strengthened its position in the poultry sector by acquiring Maatman that is involved in compound poultry feed. Further, ForFarmers is also focusing on extending its leadership position in Europe by initiating a strategic joint venture with Tasomix, a Polish company.

By signing a purchase agreement with the Polish player to acquire 60 percent shares, ForFarmers adds Poland as the fifth country of operation, consequently reinforcing its position as a leading feed company in the European land.

Cargill Inc., has recently acquired a feed mill in Thailand that is a joint venture between Thai-Denmark Swine Breeding Co. Ltd and Sri Thai Foods and Beverages Co. Ltd. With this acquisition, the plant would produce poultry feed for Cargill’s customer base in Thailand. Moreover, this can be considered as a significant step toward CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiated by Cargill Inc. as the large land footprint has resulted in increasing job opportunities for Thai people in poultry feed production.

Geographical Analysis of the Poultry Feed Market:

The latest Business Intelligence report analyzes the Poultry Feed Market in terms of market size and consumer base in major market regions. The Poultry Feed Market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa based on geography. This section of the report carefully assesses the presence of the Poultry Feed Market in key regions. It determines the market share, the market size, the sales contribution, the distribution network and the distribution channels of each regional segment.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

