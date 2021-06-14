Global Potato Starch Market Revenue and Company Share based Model, Trending Forecast 2021-2027

The global potato starch market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years. Potato starch is in a powder form extracted from potatoes by crushing them to release starch grains from the destroyed cells, subsequently washed out, and dried to powder. Potato starch is clear white in color, as it is a refined starch, containing minimal proteins or fats. It is soft, tasteless, and odorless powder, which make it a unique substance with multiple uses in various industry verticals such as food, paper, and pharmaceutical.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value ($USD) Segments covered Type, Distribution Channel, Industry Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Emsland Group, KMC, Roquette, Cargill, PEPEES Group, Novidon, AGRANA, Tereos, Vimal PPCE, and Lyckeby

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of coronavirus has spread all over the world has disrupted the global economy by halting the operations of industries. Most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus and securing public health. All business and production activities are completely halted except the essential services such as food and medical sectors, leading toward economic crisis. Manufacturing and production have ceased their operation, which has led to decline in businesses. Inactive trade and transportation have disrupted the supply chain.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Consumers prefer more food products which save their time and efforts, including ready-to-mix and ready-to-eat food products such as dessert mixes and baked goods, which drives the potato starch market growth. Potato starch is used as a complimentary ingredient in many recipes for its thickening, tasteless, and odorless properties, which increase its demand. It is a multi-purpose product that has wide range of uses, including its health benefits of absorbing toxic and carcinogenic compounds, regulates blood sugar levels, and absorption of several minerals such as magnesium and calcium, which will lead to the more use by consumers in their food recipes.

The global potato starch market trends are as follows:

Surge in usage in multiple industries

Potato starch exhibits many unique properties that lead to its multiple usages in various industry verticals. It is used in textile industry to stiffen the fabrics, used for table ting, capsule filling, and granulation in pharmaceutical industry, and acts as a binder for coating formulation, gloss, hardness, whiteness, and improves smoothness. It is further used for its adhesive properties in the paper industry.

Key segments covered

Segment Sub segment Type Modified

Native Distribution Channel Online

Offline

Others Industry Vertical Food

Paper

Pharmaceutical

Others

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global potato starch industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global potato starch market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global potato starch market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global potato starch market research report:

Which are the leading players active in the global potato starch market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

