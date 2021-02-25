Global Potassium Sulphate Market || keyplayers K S KALI GmbH, SESODA Corporation, Tessenderlo Group, SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA), United Co

The report “Global Potassium Sulphate Market, By Form (Granular, Powder, and Liquid), By Application (Agriculture, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Food), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global potassium sulphate market is projected to grow from US$ 4.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 6.9 billion by 2029. Increasing use of potassium sulphate in fertilizer to improve nutrient quality of vegetables and fruits is major factor driving growth of the global potassium sulphate market. In addition, growing demand for potassium sulphate from glass industries is expected to boost growth of the global potassium sulphate market in the near future. Increasing research activities by players to produce technical grade, food grade, agriculture grade, pharmaceutical grade of potassium sulphate for specific applications is creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global potassium sulphate market.

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, for instance, K S KALI GmbH has signed an agreement with Kalium Lakes, to purchase of up to 90,000 tons of the specialty fertilizer potassium sulfate per year from Australia.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global potassium sulphate market accounted for US$ 4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

By form, the powder segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing demand from fertilizer manufacturers and healthcare sector.

By application, the agriculture segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to government funding for research and development of potassium sulphate fertilizer products and rising awareness among farmers about their usage.

By region, North America potassium sulphate market accounted for major revenue share of the global potassium sulphate market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to presence of major manufacturing industries and increasing government spending for development of agriculture sector in the countries of the Asia Pacific region. Europe potassium sulphate market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019, due to increasing demand from food and beverage sector in countries of the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Potassium Sulphate Market”, By Form (Granular, Powder, and Liquid), By Application (Agriculture, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Food), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global Potassium Sulphate market includes Compass Minerals International, Inc., K S KALI GmbH, SESODA Corporation, Tessenderlo Group, SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA), United Co. RUSAL Plc, SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited., Yara International ASA., Migao Corporation, and Kemira Kemi AB.

