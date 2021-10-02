Global Postal Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global postal services market reached a value of nearly $208,550.8 million in 2019, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decrease from $208,550.8 million in 2019 to $193,249.8 million in 2020 at a CAGR of -7.34%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 1.60% from 2021 and reach $200,766.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $205,724.9 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.2%, and $214,654.3 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 0.9%.

The postal services market consists of sales of postal services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide postal services. This industry includes establishments involved in providing mail services under a universal service obligation. Mail services include the carriage of letters, printed matter, or mailable packages, including acceptance, collection, processing, and delivery. Postal services establishments often provide parcel and express delivery services in addition to the mail services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The postal services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the postal services market are United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Le Groupe La Poste, Royal Mail Group Limited, Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

The postal services market is segmented by type and by geography.

By Type- The postal services market can be segmented by type

a. Express Postal Services

b. Standard Postal Services

The postal services market report describes and explains the global postal services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The postal services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global postal services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global postal services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

