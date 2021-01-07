Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market: Size, Trend, Demand, Share, Forecast, Key playes | GlaxoSmithKlineplc, Pfizer, Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., etc.

The report “Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market, By Class of Drugs (Antidepressants, Anti-Anxiety Drugs, and Other Drug Classes (Alpha-1 & Alpha-2 Receptor Antagonists, Atypical Antipsychotics, and Anticonvulsants)) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global post-traumatic stress disorder therapy market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global post-traumatic stress disorder therapy market is driven globally by rising prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder therapy. In addition, due to rapidly growing cases of cross-border tensions and violence, police forces and military troops are deployed at sights of violence. This leads to enhancing the development of PTSD among military personnel, which is in turn propels demand for therapeutics for the treatment and supporting growth of the global post-traumatic stress disorder therapy market. Moreover, increasing cases of rehabilitation programs for injured military personnel is working in favor for growth of the global market. Rising number of road accidents, particularly in developing countries, is fueling the global market. Nevertheless, growing research and development activities for understanding the mechanisms underlying PTSD is likely to create way for new and safe therapeutics. Increasing initiatives by public and private organizations is creating a major trend for growth of the global market.

Key Highlights:

In July 2019, Novartis has announced that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) and has also granted priority review for investigational sickle cell medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101).

In July 2019, Pfizer Inc. has announced the successful completion of its acquisition with Array BioPharma Inc., through advancing science for the development, discovery, and commercialization of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancer and other diseases.

In May 2016, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which is developing novel small molecule medicines for disorders of stress, mood, and behavior has announced that enrollment has been completed in a Phase 2 clinical study for the companies lead compound SRX246 in adults with DSM-5 intermittent explosive disorder.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global post-traumatic stress disorder therapy market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of class of drug and region.

By class of drugs, the global post-traumatic stress disorder therapy market is segmented antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and other drug classes. Other drug classes are further bifurcated into alpha-1 & alpha-2 receptor antagonists, atypical antipsychotics, and anticonvulsants. Promising drug pipeline and growing prevalence of PTSD would additionally propel growth of the global market.

By region, North America currently dominated the global market and projected to hold its highest position over the forecast period. However, Europe will be challenged by Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast period for global market growth. Post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics drugs have become essential in the Asia Pacific, owing to rapidly growing events such as combats, sexual assault, and inter-personal violence. In countries like China and India there are massive chances for global market penetration by the market leaders who at present holds a strongest position in developed countries.

By Class of Drugs (Antidepressants, Anti-Anxiety Drugs, and Other Drug Classes (Alpha-1 & Alpha-2 Receptor Antagonists, Atypical Antipsychotics, and Anticonvulsants)) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global post-traumatic stress disorder therapy market includes GlaxoSmithKlineplc, Pfizer, Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baylor Research Institute, Inc., Synchroneuron, Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Nanotherapeutics, Inc.