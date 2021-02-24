The global position sensor market is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for automation in manufacturing, as well as other industries in the years to come, will boost the demand of position sensors. Industrial robotics adoption requires use of large number of sensors including position sensor for better performance. This will act as an opportunity for the global position sensor market in near future.

Manufacturing sector segment held the largest share in the position sensor market in 2019

On the basis of end-user industry industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, aviation & aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and others. Manufacturing sector is expected to account the highest market share in current year. However, automotive and consumer electronics are industries expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe is the largest position sensor market with large number of robotics integration in the manufacturing industry. Besides, the region is home to some of the major automotive manufacturers, this will further up surge the growth of the position sensor market in years to come.

Some of the key players operating in the global position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, ARMS AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., MTS Systems, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Inc., and Allegro MicroSystems, LLC.

Global Position Sensor Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Linear Sensor

Rotary Sensor

Contact Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Contact

Non-Contact

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Machine Tools

Robotics

Motion Systems

Material Handling

Test Equipment

End-User Industry Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aviation & Aerospace

Electronics

Healthcare

Other

Geographical Segmentation

Position Sensor Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

