Global POS Printers Market Opportunities, Major Applications and Forecast to 2027

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and contains crucial market data. The overview of the POS Printers market comprises its definition, its key applications, and manufacturing technologies that are used. Besides providing a detailed scope of the report, the overview also provides clarity regarding the market. The report emphasizes on the recent innovations and developments occurring in the POS Printers market and also examines the drivers related to the product’s price margins. In order to predict the market forecast, factors which are taken into considerations are the performance of the market players, increasing trends of the industries, and macro-economic outlook of the market scenario. The report also focuses on other major factors such as drivers & restraints and opportunities & threats.

POS printers are commonly referred as point-of-sale printers which are mainly used to generate receipts for sales transactions. These are divided into two types such as mobile receipts printers, and desktop receipts printers. POS printers reduce transactional errors and also ensure fast and smooth business operations.

Increase in customer preference for cash-less transactions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global POS printer market growth. Furthermore, growing importance on optimizing the customer payment process will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization especially in rising economics which is expected to drive the market growth. In addition to that, higher portability and low operating cost which is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, increase in product launch activities by key players will grow the market in near future. For instance, in July 2019, Citizen Systems had launched clutter reducing POS printer solution for retail usage and new value filled printer products such as FRONT-LOADING and FRONT-EXIT CT-S751 and the 4-INCH WIDE CT-S4500 printers.

However, increase in trends for cloud based POS systems is restraining factor which is expected to hinder the market growth. Nowadays, Consumers prefer e-receipts instead of paper based receipt which is expected to obstruct the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Epson America, Inc, Seiko Instruments GmbH, Star Micronics, Bixolon, HP Development Company, L.P., Posiflex Technology, Inc., CUSTOM SPA, ZIH Corp, and Citizen Systems

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Mobile Printer

Desktop Printer

By Technology

Dot Matrix

Inkjet

Thermal

By End User

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Travel & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

