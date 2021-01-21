Global Portable Ultrasound System Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2026||FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems Corporation

A consistent statistical surveying report like this Portable Ultrasound System report stretches out your reach to the achievement in your business. All the information and measurement remembered for the report is supported up by notable investigation devices which incorporate SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces investigation. Statistical surveying contemplates did in this report are chivalrous which help organizations to take better choices and create predominant methodologies about creation, advertising, deals and advancement. Market definition, market division, key improvements in the market, serious investigation and examination approach are the significant section of this Portable Ultrasound System market report which are again explained accurately and explicitly.
Global portable ultrasound system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be identified by rising use of ultrasound for early-stage disease diagnosis.
Few of the major competitors currently working in global portable ultrasound system market are: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, TERASON DIVISION TERATECH CORPORATION, BenQ Medical Technology, Signostics, CHISON, Mobisante, Franciscan Health Inc, MEDinCN, Wuhan Zoncare Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Shenzhen WELLD Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SIUI, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd, Global Trade Medical Supplies, EC21 Inc among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June, 2018, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc launched SONIMAGE MX1 portable ultrasound system for muscoskeltal and orthopedic practice. This product easy to use and portable for effective diagnosis at the point of care. By this product launch the company has enhanced their product portfolio in the market
- In November, 2015, FUJIFILM SonoSite launched iViz highly portable ultrasound system. The feature of this device is designed to use in any kind of environment as the thumb operated UI with advanced technological connectivity and mobile computing allows the physicians to bring the clinic to the patient. With, this product launch the company has expanded their product portfolio in the market
Market Drivers
- Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, obstetrics and gynecological disorders will propel the growth of this market
- Increasing public and private investments, funding and grants may boost the market for a long run
- It allows physician to improve mortality and morbidity rates which may fuel the growth of the market
- Number of hospitals as well as diagnostic centres are growing which is driving the market growth
Market Restraints
- High cost of device may restrain the growth of the market
- Lack of trained medical professionals will hamper the market in the forecast period
- Strict government norms is also restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Portable Ultrasound System Market
By Type of Device
- Mobile Ultrasound Device
- Hand-Held Ultrasound Device
By Application
- Radiology
- Cardiology
- Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Vascular Applications
- Urological Applications
- Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Applications
- Others
By Technology
- Diagnostic Ultrasound
- Therapeutic Ultrasound
By Device Display
- Color Ultrasound
- Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound
By System Portability
- Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Systems
- Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems
- Point-of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Systems
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Maternity Centers
- Surgical Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Insights of the report
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Portable Ultrasound System market.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Portable Ultrasound System market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
- All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Portable Ultrasound System market along with the market drivers and restrains.
