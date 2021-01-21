Global Portable Ultrasound System Market (2021) to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Global portable ultrasound system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be identified by rising use of ultrasound for early-stage disease diagnosis

The key countries of these geographies have been also covered under the scope of the study. the market would gain a significant growth rate, reaching a substantial market size by 2027. Taking into account the various factors that include market drivers, constraints, opportunities, main competitor environment, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors, the market was has been examined from all the perspectives of the Portable Ultrasound System market. The impact of COVID -19 has hit almost all the industries and its impact can be seen at present; however, the impact of COVID -19 is expected to diminish with time in the coming years.

The Major players reported in the market include:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd

ESAOTE SPA

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Portable Ultrasound System Market Segmentation:

Type Analysis of Portable Ultrasound System Market

Mobile Ultrasound Device

Hand-Held Ultrasound Device

System Portability Analysis of Portable Ultrasound System Market

Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Systems

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Systems

Point-of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Systems

To generate Global Portable Ultrasound System report, goals are set and primary and secondary segments are decided to get the grips with the kind of information required to achieve effective results. The solid foundation required to accomplish the variety of business challenges that come along can be provided by this market report. The report is very concise and accurate which is straight to the point and also don’t omit any essential information. All the collected market data is cleaned and organized before formulating an excellent market report. The complete Portable Ultrasound System market research report has executive summary which explains the general idea of the report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2018, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc launched SONIMAGE MX1 portable ultrasound system for muscoskeltal and orthopedic practice. This product easy to use and portable for effective diagnosis at the point of care. By this product launch the company has enhanced their product portfolio in the market

In November, 2015, FUJIFILM SonoSite launched iViz highly portable ultrasound system. The feature of this device is designed to use in any kind of environment as the thumb operated UI with advanced technological connectivity and mobile computing allows the physicians to bring the clinic to the patient. With, this product launch the company has expanded their product portfolio in the market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global portable ultrasound system market are: GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, ESAOTE SPA, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, TERASON DIVISION TERATECH CORPORATION, BenQ Medical Technology, Signostics, CHISON, Mobisante, Franciscan Health Inc, MEDinCN, Wuhan Zoncare Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Shenzhen WELLD Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SIUI, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd, Global Trade Medical Supplies, EC21 Inc among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global portable ultrasound system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares portable ultrasound system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Ultrasound imaging is based on sound waves which create images of inside of the body. This device basically used for the diagnoses of the causes of swelling, pain as well as infection in the organs and also examines a fetus in pregnant women as well as hips and brain in infants. This device provides high resolution as well as good quality images at affordable price than normal ultrasound devices in critical care unit and emergency departments.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, obstetrics and gynecological disorders will propel the growth of this market

Increasing public and private investments, funding and grants may boost the market for a long run

It allows physician to improve mortality and morbidity rates which may fuel the growth of the market

Number of hospitals as well as diagnostic centres are growing which is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of device may restrain the growth of the market

Lack of trained medical professionals will hamper the market in the forecast period

Strict government norms is also restraining the market growth

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Portable Ultrasound System in U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

