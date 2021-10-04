Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global portable ultrasound devices market was valued at $3,036.0 million in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 21% since 2014. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% to nearly $6,856.2 million by 2022.

The portable ultrasound devices market consists of the sales of portable ultrasound devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture portable ultrasound devices for use in the healthcare industry.

The portable ultrasound devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the portable ultrasound devices market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM – SonoSite, Analogic Corporation, The Esaote Group, ZONARE (Mindray), Signostics, Interson

The Portable ultrasound devices market is segmented by type of device, by end-use application, and by geography.

Segmentation by Type of Device The Portable ultrasound devices market can be segmented by type of device into

a) Mobile Ultrasound Devices

b) Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Segmentation by Type of End-Use Application The portable ultrasound devices market can be segmented by end-use application into

a) Cardiovascular

b) Obstetrics / Gynecology

c) Gastro

d) Musculoskeletal

e) Point of Care / Others

The portable ultrasound devices market report describes and explains the global portable ultrasound devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The portable ultrasound devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global portable ultrasound devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global portable ultrasound devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Characteristics Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Product Analysis Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

