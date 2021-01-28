Global Portable Medical Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.56% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Increasing Demand for Home Health Medical Devices such as Blood Pressure Monitors, Oxygen Meters, etc., says Absolute Markets Insights

Medical technology is evolving at a rapid pace. Medical equipment manufacturers are increasingly focussing on reducing the device size to provide affordable, less space consuming instruments that can be used in healthcare facilities, sporting centers, residential settings, etc. Continuous patient monitoring systems are being increasingly used in healthcare facilities for improving patient care, and helping in faster recovery by vital sign monitoring. The growth of cloud computing has enabled the medical technology providers to use the power of IoT for providing a centralized monitoring system that helps in remote patient monitoring. Also, the global portable medical devices market is expected to see exponential growth during forecast years, especially with the rapid adoption of wearable medical devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the lives of individuals in all regions. The healthcare industry is working overtime to prevent the spread the coronavirus. In these challenging times, portable medical devices are playing a vital role in reducing the spread of the virus. Continuous temperature monitoring systems are being used in industries to check the skin temperature of employees for COVID-19 screening. Furthermore, the sales of portable temperature and blood pressure monitors are skyrocketing, as individuals are increasingly pushing towards home healthcare devices for monitoring of health conditions. Hence, the global portable medical devices market is expected to be an attractive investment option in the coming years as the coronavirus crisis is creating new opportunities for the adoption of portable medical devices market

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of portable medical devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global portable medical devices market was valued at US$ 50453.49 Mn in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% over the forecast period (2020 – 2028).

As far as the geography is concerned, North America accounted for the highest share in the global portable medical devices market in 2019. The higher adoption of these devices in medical facilities, nursing homes, and residences in countries like U.S. and Canada is a major reason for the higher market share of North America. Furthermore, rise in awareness amongst individuals regarding the importance of frequent monitoring of blood pressure, glucose, oxygen levels, sleeping pattern, etc., is also contributing in this growth.

Home healthcare is expected to show considerable growth during the forecast years in the global portable medical devices market. The advent of affordable hand-held devices such as temperature monitors and pressure monitors, coupled with the rise in disposable income in the developing and developed countries is expected to fuel the growth of home healthcare devices.

Some of the players operating in the portable medical devices market are Allied Healthcare, Almost Family, Basin Home Health & Hospice, Bayshore HealthCare, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Care UK, CBI Health Group, Encompass Health Corporation, EXTENDICARE, Genesis HealthCare, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington, Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Life Care Centers of America, Manorcourt Homecare, ParaMed, Sumukha Nursing Services, Tetsuyu Home Care, The Ensign Group, Inc., The Good Care Group, amongst others.

Global Portable Medical Devices Market:

By Specialties Anesthesiology Cardiology Critical Care Emergency Medicine Infection Control & Prevention Neurology Urology Neonatology Pulmonology Respiratory Therapy Sports Medicine Others

By Product Diagnostic Imaging CT X-ray Ultrasound Endoscope Therapeutics Nebulisers Automated Insulin Pumps Pain Relievers Thermometers Others Monitoring Devices Cardiac Monitoring Holter Monitors Resting ECG System Stress ECG Monitors Event Monitoring Systems Electrocardiogram monitors Neuro Monitoring Electroencephalography (EEG) Machines Electromyography (EMG) Machines Intracranial pressure (ICP) Monitors Cerebral Oximeters Others Respiratory Monitoring Capnographs Spirometers Apnea monitors Others Neonatal Monitoring Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Activity Monitors Blood pressure monitors Pulse oximeters Glucose Monitoring Systems Smart Wearable Medical Devices

By Application Remote Patient Monitoring Sports & fitness Home Healthcare Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

