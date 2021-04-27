Global Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2027||NIPRO, QIAGEN, Medical s.r.l., TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A, Micsafe SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Global Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2027||NIPRO, QIAGEN, Medical s.r.l., TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A, Micsafe SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Portable medical and healthcare devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising adoption of technologically advanced smart wearables and image-guided therapy drives the portable medical and healthcare devices market.

The major players covered in the portable medical and healthcare devices market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, SAMSUNG, Medtronic, BD, Terumo Corporation, NIPRO, QIAGEN, Medical s.r.l., TERUMO BCT, INC., Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A, Micsafe SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Retractable Technologies, Inc., FL MEDICAL s.r.l. Unipersonale, AB Medical Academy and GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Drivers:

The rising adoption of technologically advanced smart wearables and image-guided therapy drives the portable medical and healthcare devices market.

On-going trends of accurate and real-time monitoring is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing awareness regarding the benefits of portable devices, such as increased mobility and hiking number of product approvals by the regulatory authorities and subsequent product launches are the major factors among others driving the portable medical and healthcare devices market.

Moreover, technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector will further create new opportunities for portable medical and healthcare devices market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Restraints:

However, the rising security concerns in the device and connectivity problems are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of portable medical and healthcare devices market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Portable medical and healthcare devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of device type, the portable medical and healthcare devices market is segmented into medical monitoring devices, vital signs monitoring devices, foetal monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, blood glucose monitoring devices, anaesthesia monitoring devices, wearable health and fitness devices, smart wrist-wearables, smart garments and chest straps.

The portable medical and healthcare devices market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, clinics, homecare patient, ambulatory care centers, surgical centers and others.

