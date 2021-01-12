Global Portable Medical and Health Care Devices Industry, Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Demand, Opportunities, Value, Business, Forecast 2020-2028

Technology rides at the core of the development of global medical devices market. It is because of technologies like IoT and Data Science that there is a massive demand for such devices. Moreover, these devices can leverage cognitive technologies and help the users visualize the status of their health. These benefits are the major reasons that propels the growth of global medical devices market. Additionally, the technology also allow the users to monitor every step of the health of the body, for instance, heartbeat, blood pressure, and even steps. These additional benefits are further projected to boost the growth of market from 2020 to 2028.

Key growth drivers of the market:

The central government of India, as well as several private organizations have taken initiatives to improve the condition of public health within the country. Such participation from the public and private enterprises have resulted in the growth of the healthcare sector, thereby leading the medical devices market in India to prosper.

The Indian government has allowed 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the medical devices industry. Inflow of FDI is expected to spur research and development (R&D) activities and manufacturing innovations, which in turn can help in driving the growth of the medical devices market in India.

Key deterrent to the growth of the market:

India imports nearly 70% of the total number of medical devices sold in the country. Excessive dependency on import of high-tech devices from the developed countries is hindering the growth of the domestic medical devices? Manufacturers in India.

Companies covered:

Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd.

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Braun Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Philips India Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Medtronic, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth potential of the Global Medical Device Market ?

? Which product segment will grab a share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Based Medical Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the Based Medical Device Market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in th Based Medical Device Market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the Nanotechnology Based Medical Device Market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Portable Medical and Health Care Service Sales by Type

4.2 Global Portable Medical and Health Care Service Revenue by Type

4.3 Portable Medical and Health Care Service Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Portable Medical and Health Care Service Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

