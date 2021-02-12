Global Population health management Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Athena health, Inc.(US) , Cerner Corporation (US), Medecision (US), Xerox Corporation (US), Allscripts, Inc. (US), Fonemed. (US)

The credible Population health management market analysis report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026. This global market report encompasses the drivers and restraints for the market which are derived from the well-established SWOT analysis. It also puts a light on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that have been adopted by the several key players and brands. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.



The market report highlights the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape. Population health management market report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Global Population health management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 82.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

McKesson Corporation

Ze Omega Inc

Verisk Analytics, Inc

Forward Health Group

Health Catalyst

Athena health, Inc

Cerner Corporation

Medecision

Xerox Corporation

Allscripts, Inc

Fonemed

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of this market.

The adoption of healthcare IT solutions is driving the growth of this market.

The demand for healthcare integration, storage and management

Market Restraints

Privacy and security concerns is going to restrain the growth of this market.

High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement is going to restrain the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Population health management Market

By Application

Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

Effectively Coordinate Care

Patient Outreach

Others

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Component

Software

Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services



By End-User

Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Other Healthcare Providers

Payers Public Payers Private Payers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

