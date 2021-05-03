Global Population Health Management Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Component, By Mode of Delivery, By End User, By Region and Forecast till 2027
The Population Health Management Market analysis report published on Qualiket Research website which includes analysis of market forecast, share, size and dynamics covered in the report. This is latest report comprises overview of the Population Health Management industry, with an informative explanation. The Population Health Management Market has been studied in detail to arrive an accurate & insightful conclusion regarding the current market trends noted in the industry.
Rise in geriatric population and burden of chronic diseases, and digitalization of healthcare system is key driving factor which is expected to drive the global population health management market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for affordable treatment options due to rise in healthcare costs will significantly fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The rise in penetration of IT in the sector of healthcare is expected to boost the global population health management market growth. Benefits provided by population health management systems like remote patient monitoring, data storage, and data integration will fuel the global population health management market growth. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding the adoption of better personalized medicine is anticipated to propel the significant opportunities for the key players in the market in near future.
Market Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Medecision, Athenahealth, and Arcadia
Market Taxonomy
By Component Software Services
- By Mode of Delivery On-Premise Cloud
- By End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
