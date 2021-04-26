Global Population Health Management Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Population Health Management consolidates the health information of patients

across different technology channels for evaluating and promoting medical care. In

2017, the world market for population health management generated 15.9 billion

USD. Technology and services are offered for the population health management

sector. In 2017, the group of software holds the largest share of 80%. This is partly

because the program is increasingly tailored to add advantages to the category

relative to other solutions.

Software and services are grouped into the global population health management

offerings market. The greater proportion of software is due to the great demand for

software customization and the growing need for an integrated healthcare system.

The software group has also been the market leader since the buyers focus on their

core business by frequent software updates and maintenance. Although PMS kept

below 20% of the world market, it is expected that demand will rise at a higher rate

during the projected period.

Cloud, web-based, and on-premise are the different distribution modes for population

health management solutions. The most important market share of the various

modes of delivery is web-based population health management, because of

healthcare providers implementing the web-based delivery framework. The use of

web-based delivery methods has reduced the need for hardware and software

systems to minimize implementation costs.

The evolution of cloud computing and its development will nevertheless fuel the

growth of cloud-based distribution, which will lead to its highest demand over the

prediction period. The cloud-based distribution system also allows healthcare

professionals maximum versatility and independence and facilitates the convergence

of medical data across industries without the need of a software license acquisition.

Healthcare providers are the largest shareholder in the public health management

industry based on end-users and are expected to lead over the projected period

based on size. The broad size of the group is attributed to the benefits of population

health management, which minimize the healthcare gap mostly in patients at high

risk. The health care providers, government agencies, and the employer

organizations comprise other end-users of population health management.

The increase in the need for cost-effective treatment options, increased adoption of

health care information technology (HCIT) and public and private health insurance

providers’ disease management systems would drive the growth of the global

population health management industry. HCIT claimed to have the ability to

minimize medical costs and to make the overall health care system more effective

and powered by growth in the management of human health over the projected

period. In addition to chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population demands

careful management of health, thereby stimulating market growth. According to the

2017 UNDESA review, the world’s population aged between 60 and more reached 1

billion in 2017, while it is estimated that by 2100 it will exceed 3.1 trillion of the

population.

North America had the largest 48.8 percent share in the global population health

management market in 2017, primarily due to factors such as growing awareness

about the benefits of managing population health, increasing demand to minimize

healthcare costs, government measures to offer diseases management services and

health reforms such as the affordable health care act (ACA). As a result of the high

rate of population health management in countries such as Germany and UK, Europe

still has large global market share. In addition, the highest demand in the population

management industry is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR in Asia-Pacific by

27.4%.

At the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in

February 2017, IBM Watson Health presented its value-based healthcare solutions.

The value-based services approach includes the provider’s performance manager,

interaction manager, bundled payment forecasting and management, and

personalized analysis. Other leading players on the world population health sector

often have integrated strategies with better facilities to retain their expertise on the

market.

McKesson Company, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, LLC, Wellcentive, Inc.,

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Allscript Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Verscend

Technologies, Inc., UnitedHealth Group and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are major

players on the global population health management market.

Latest News Update

Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) have agreed to launch an

an independent investigation into global coronavirus response.

Without opposition accepted by the 194-strong annual meeting of the WHO

practically in Geneva, the resolution also requires the investigation to examine the

position of the healthy body. In particular, the United States has been extremely

critical of its response.

On behalf of 100 countries, the EU submitted the resolution.

