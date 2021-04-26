Global Population Health Management Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
Technology and services are offered for the population health management sector.
Population Health Management consolidates the health information of patients
across different technology channels for evaluating and promoting medical care. In
2017, the world market for population health management generated 15.9 billion
USD. Technology and services are offered for the population health management
sector. In 2017, the group of software holds the largest share of 80%. This is partly
because the program is increasingly tailored to add advantages to the category
relative to other solutions.
Software and services are grouped into the global population health management
offerings market. The greater proportion of software is due to the great demand for
software customization and the growing need for an integrated healthcare system.
The software group has also been the market leader since the buyers focus on their
core business by frequent software updates and maintenance. Although PMS kept
below 20% of the world market, it is expected that demand will rise at a higher rate
during the projected period.
Cloud, web-based, and on-premise are the different distribution modes for population
health management solutions. The most important market share of the various
modes of delivery is web-based population health management, because of
healthcare providers implementing the web-based delivery framework. The use of
web-based delivery methods has reduced the need for hardware and software
systems to minimize implementation costs.
The evolution of cloud computing and its development will nevertheless fuel the
growth of cloud-based distribution, which will lead to its highest demand over the
prediction period. The cloud-based distribution system also allows healthcare
professionals maximum versatility and independence and facilitates the convergence
of medical data across industries without the need of a software license acquisition.
Healthcare providers are the largest shareholder in the public health management
industry based on end-users and are expected to lead over the projected period
based on size. The broad size of the group is attributed to the benefits of population
health management, which minimize the healthcare gap mostly in patients at high
risk. The health care providers, government agencies, and the employer
organizations comprise other end-users of population health management.
The increase in the need for cost-effective treatment options, increased adoption of
health care information technology (HCIT) and public and private health insurance
providers’ disease management systems would drive the growth of the global
population health management industry. HCIT claimed to have the ability to
minimize medical costs and to make the overall health care system more effective
and powered by growth in the management of human health over the projected
period. In addition to chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population demands
careful management of health, thereby stimulating market growth. According to the
2017 UNDESA review, the world’s population aged between 60 and more reached 1
billion in 2017, while it is estimated that by 2100 it will exceed 3.1 trillion of the
population.
North America had the largest 48.8 percent share in the global population health
management market in 2017, primarily due to factors such as growing awareness
about the benefits of managing population health, increasing demand to minimize
healthcare costs, government measures to offer diseases management services and
health reforms such as the affordable health care act (ACA). As a result of the high
rate of population health management in countries such as Germany and UK, Europe
still has large global market share. In addition, the highest demand in the population
management industry is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR in Asia-Pacific by
27.4%.
At the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in
February 2017, IBM Watson Health presented its value-based healthcare solutions.
The value-based services approach includes the provider’s performance manager,
interaction manager, bundled payment forecasting and management, and
personalized analysis. Other leading players on the world population health sector
often have integrated strategies with better facilities to retain their expertise on the
market.
McKesson Company, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, LLC, Wellcentive, Inc.,
Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Allscript Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Verscend
Technologies, Inc., UnitedHealth Group and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are major
players on the global population health management market.
Latest News Update
