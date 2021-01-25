Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market || keyplayers Dyneon GmbH, and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

The report “Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market, By End-User Industry (Chemical Processing Industry, Construction, New Energy, Oil and Gas, and Others), By Application (Pipes, Coatings, Fittings, Sheets, Films, Tubes, Powder, Membranes, Cables and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global polyvinylidene market is projected to grow from US$ 1166.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 2246.1 billion by 2029. The global polyvinylidene fluoride market is driven by the rising demand for Polyvinylidene fluoride from major end user industries such as electrical & electronics, building and construction, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Highlights:

In October 2017, Arkema Inc. introduced its Kynar 500®, FSF® and Kynar Aquatec ® type of polyvinylidene fluoride resins used in high-performance coatings, along with Bostik’s hurricane-resistant adhesive products, at METALCON conference and exhibition 2017.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global polyvinylidene fluoride market accounted for US$ 1166.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of end user industry, application and region.

By end user industry, the global polyvinylidene fluoride market is segmented into chemical processing industry, construction, new energy, oil and gas and others.

By application, the global polyvinylidene fluoride market is segmented into pipes, coatings, fittings, sheets, films, tubes, powder, membranes, cables and others.

By region, Asia Pacific is accounted for significant market share in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Higher investment and expansion of key players in the end-use industry are major factors leads to growth of the polyvinylidene fluoride in Asia Pacific.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market”, By End-User Industry (Chemical Processing Industry, Construction, New Energy, Oil and Gas, and Others), By Application (Pipes, Coatings, Fittings, Sheets, Films, Tubes, Powder, Membranes, Cables and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

Request free sample:-https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/477

The prominent player operating in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market include Arkema, Solvay S.A., Daikin Industries ltd, Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd., Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Limited, Kureha Corporation, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. ltd., Dyneon GmbH, and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com