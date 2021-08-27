Global Polyurethane Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global polyurethane market is expected to grow from $11.25 billion in 2020 to $13.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The polyurethane market consists of the sales of polyurethane and related services which are used in foams as an insulation material, coatings, adhesives and sealants and an elastomer. Polyurethane refers to form of plastic polymer material which is used to produce modern, versatile and safe consumer and industrial products that are environmental friendly. Polyurethane is formed by reacting a polyol (an alcohol with more than two reactive hydroxyl groups per molecule) with a diisocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate in the presence of suitable catalysts and additives. They are also widely used in medical devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts, and other blood contacting applications.

The polyurethane market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the polyurethane market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Covestro, Huntsman Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., DIC Corp, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Corp Ltd., Recticel S.A., Woodbridge Foam Corp., RTP Company, LANXESS, Lubrizol Corp., Tosoh Corporation, DowDuPont, Perstorp, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Eastman Chémical Co, Nippon PU Industry Corp, Recticel S.A, Rampf Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Foamex Innovations (U.S), Kuwait Polyurethane Industries W.L.L, Recticel s.a./n.v., Rogers Corporation, Sheela Foam Ltd., INOAC Corporation.

The global polyurethane market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Flexible and Rigid Foams, Elastomers, Others

2) By End Use Industry: Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Others

3) By Raw Material: MDI, TDI, Polyols

The polyurethane market report describes and explains the global polyurethane market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The polyurethane report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global polyurethane market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global polyurethane market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

