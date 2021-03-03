Global Polyurethane Additives Market 2020, Industry Expansion Strategies and Review Forecast 2025
Polyurethane Additives Market
KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Global Polyurethane Additives Market, 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the global Polyurethane Additives market embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
A detailed analysis into the market position of Polyurethane Additives, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.
The growth of this market is attributed towards major pertaining factors including; the growing demand and application of polyurethane additives in various industry verticals, the growing demand for innovative and cost-effective additives worldwide, the growing construction industry in the emerging countries, the bolstering demand for innovative additives, the increasing usage of bio-based products towards the manufacturing of greener products and the changing consumer’s awareness regarding healthier lifestyle, food, and non-consumable products etc.
Following are the key segments covered in the report:
By Type:
- Catalyst
- Tertiary Amines
- Ethylene Amines
- Metal Based Catalyst
- Surfactants
- Silicone Surfactant
- Non-Silicone Surfactant
- Fillers
- Others
- Anti-Oxidants
- Abrasion Reducers
- Blowing Agents
- Flame Retardants
- Halogenated
- Non-Halogenated
- Cross-Linkers
By Application:
- Foam
- Rigid Foam
- Flexible Foam
- Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Thermoset Adhesives
- Thermoplastic Adhesives
- Elastomers
- Binders
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
- Others
By End-Use Industry:
- Building & Construction
- Bedding & Furniture
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electronics
- Pharmaceutical
- Insulated Appliances
- Others
- Leathers
- Materials & Packaging
Based on region, the global POLYURETHANE ADDITIVES market is segmented into:
-
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Relevant points Highlighted:
- The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Polyurethane Additives market.
- The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.
- The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.
- The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.
List of leading players:
There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Polyurethane Additives Market are
- Albemarle Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Covestro Ag
- Braskem
- Materia Inc.
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Icl
- Petroactive
- Soltex
- Kao Corporation
- Tosoh Corporation
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Basf Se
- Huntsman International
- Air Products Chemicals Inc.
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lanxess
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- Cortec Corporation
- Geo Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie Ag
- Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.
- Owensboro Specialty Polymers Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- Byk
- Suzhou Xiangyuan Special Fine Chemical Co. Ltd
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Other Players
The Following are the Key Features of Global Polyurethane Additives Market Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Polyurethane Additives Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
The report addresses following doubts:
- Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Polyurethane Additives market?
- What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for Polyurethane Additives?
- What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?
- What are the different distribution channels followed in the Polyurethane Additives market by prominent market players?
- How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?
