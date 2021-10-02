Global Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The polystyrene foam products market size reached a value of nearly $62.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% to nearly $75.1 billion by 2023.

The polystyrene foam product manufacturing market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture polystyrene foam products which are used in food packaging, electronics packaging, automobiles and the construction industry. These products include coolers, ice chests, cups, dinnerware, insulation sheets and other products made from polystyrene foam. This market does not include sales of other plastic foam products.

The polystyrene foam product manufacturing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the polystyrene foam product manufacturing market are Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Dart Container Corporation, O. N. Sunde AS, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Synthos S.A.

By Segment – The polystyrene foam product manufacturing market is segmented by service type into

a) Packaging

b) Automotive

c) Construction

d) Others

The polystyrene foam product manufacturing market report describes and explains the global polystyrene foam product manufacturing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The polystyrene foam product manufacturing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global polystyrene foam product manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global polystyrene foam product manufacturing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

