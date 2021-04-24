Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

The thermoplastic polymer Polypropylene is formed in propylene polymerization. The

polymerization of propylene to polypropylene plays a very important role in catalysts.

The catalyst part is used depending on the process during the manufacture of

polypropylene. Due to the growing demand for catalysts to manufacture

polypropylene for further use, the global market for polypropylene catalysts is

registering strong growth in recent years. Polypropylene is used in a variety of

applications including food packaging, clothing, plastic parts, textiles, labs,

automotive parts, etc.

Based on type, Ziegler-Natta, Metallocene, etc. was segmented on the polypropylene

catalyst market. Ziegler-Natta is one of the most widely used catalysts in the

development of polypropylene because the polymerization process ensures very

good morphology control. It makes polypropylene manufacturing simple and

regulated, which is why it is widely accepted and used in industry. It maintains

competitive operating costs while retaining the flexibility to tailor polypropylene

products to various applications.

The polypropylene catalyst market is categorized in the gas phase, bulk processes, and

others depending on the manufacturing process. In the forecast period, the gas

phase process is expected to rise at the highest rate. Gas-phase polypropylene

provides high efficiency, thus minimizing residual polypropylene. At the same time,

catalyst residues do not need to be extracted by hand. In both processes’ monomers

are similar; however, the polymerization in the propylene gas instead of liquefied

propylene is carried out during the gas phase. The economic efficiency of the

process is the key driving force in the market growth in the gas phase process.

The key factors driving the market growth of polypropylene catalysts are the

increase in polypropylene demand for different applications and growing R&D

activities aimed at developing improved polypropylene catalysts. Polypropylene

production is growing to meet a variety of industry requirements for various

applications including consumer packaging, cars, textiles, home appliances,

pharmaceuticals, tube packaging, and others. Polypropylene is also one of the most

used plastic products worldwide, and the demand for polypropylene is growing,

leading to market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to report the highest growth in the polypropylene catalyst

market during the forecast period, largely driven by the rising demand from the

automobile, chemical, packaging, optical, and other end-user industries.

Furthermore, due to the benefits, it provides such as low labor costs, easy access to

raw materials, growing urban population and more the region attracts foreign

investors.

The firms are using various strategies such as sourcing, expansion, supply contracts, and a variety of others to improve market share in the polypropylene catalyst

industry. W.R. – W.R. The major players in polypropylene production are Grace &

Co., Lyondellbasell Industries, Clariant, Lotte Mitsui Chemicals, Japan Polypropylene

The company, Toho Titanium, INEOS AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, and Süd-Chemie.

Latest News Update

In July 2020, Quanzhou Grand Pacific Chemical Co. was announced by Motherwell

Basell Industries, one of the main providers of technology licenses for polyolefin

products. In a new polypropylene production plant, Ltd. (QGPC), a fully owned

The Chinese subsidiary of the Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation (GPPC). The new

plant in Quanzhou, China, will manufacture 450 KTA of polypropylene.

W.R. in Sep 2019. Grace has approved Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to use

its UNIPOL PP process technology (BPCL). The technology will be used in BPCL’s

Mumbai, India plant to manufacture 450 KTA of propylene.

Clariant launched the next generation of PolyMax 600 Series phthalate-free

polymerization catalysts in June 2020. In collaboration with the Lummus Novolin

The technology of McDermott, it was developed. The product was designed to meet the

increasing demand for safer solutions of polypropylene.

