Global Polyols Market Growth of CAGR with Focusing Key players like Huntsman International LLC, BASF SE, DOW, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont

Major key players covered in this report: Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, DIC CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Woodbridge, RTP Company, BASF SE, DOW, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, LANXESS, Emery Oleochemicals, Covestro AG, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Novomer Inc., Coim Group among others.

What is Polyols?

A polyol is an organic compound that contains various groups of hydroxyl. Polyols are mainly used in polymer chemistry to produce polyurethane by isocyanate reaction, which is mainly used in the production of polyurethane foam coatings, adhesives and sealants, elastomers and others. The worldwide polyol industry is experiencing important development as a result of increased demand for polyurethane across multiple end-user sectors, such as automotive, building, electronics, furnishing, footwear among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for flexible polyurethane foam is expected to drive the polyols market

Rising building & construction industry due to growing urbanization & industrialization in developing nations will boost the market growth

Increasing demand for bio-based polyols will fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period

Growing demand of PU-based foams in electronic & electrical industries also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes can hinder the market growth

Stringent environmental regulations on the manufacturing of polyurethane foams is another factor restricting the growth of the market

Volatile prices of raw materials will also impede the growth of this market

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Polyols Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

