Global Polymer Nanocomposite Market || keyplayers PolyMedex Discovery Group, Inc, Powdermet, Inc, Hybrid Plastics Inc.

The report “Global Polymer Nanocomposite Market, By Type (Carbon Nanotubes, Metal Oxide, Nanofiber, Nanoclay, Graphene, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Aerospace & Defense, Coatings, Energy, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global polymer nanocomposite market is projected to grow from US$ 8.0 billion in 2020 to US$ 15.3 billion by 2029. Increasing demand for polymer nanocomposites from automotive industry to reduce the vehicle’s weight, improved engine efficiency, reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, and superior performance drives the global polymer nanocomposite market. Further, rising adoption of polymer composites in semiconductor industry, owing to its excellent properties such as compactness, light weight structure, and electrical conductivity is propelling the global polymer nanocomposite market.

Key Highlights:

In January 2018, Powdermet, Inc received funding from NASA for developing high-energy, high-power, high-temperature nanocomposite film capacitors.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global polymer nanocomposite market accounted for US$ 8.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global polymer nanocomposite market is segmented into carbon nanotubes, metal oxide, nanofiber, nanoclay, graphene, and others.

By application, the global polymer nanocomposite market is categorized into packaging, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace & defense, coatings, energy, and others.

By region, Asia Pacific polymer nanocomposite market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global polymer nanocomposite market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing use of polymer nanocomposite in various industries such as packaging, automotive, electronics, semiconductor, aerospace, defense and coatings in countries such as India and China of the region. Europe polymer nanocomposite market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global polymer nanocomposite market in the near future.

The prominent player operating in the global polymer nanocomposite market include 3D System, PolyMedex Discovery Group, Inc, Powdermet, Inc, Hybrid Plastics Inc., Inframat Corporation, InMat Inc, Minerals Technologies Inc, Crown Plastics, Inc, and Nanotech Industrial Solutions, Inc.

