Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market || keyplayers Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power Inc., ITM Power plc, Powercell Sweden AB, Intelligent Energy Limited.  

The report “Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Bramble Energy Ltd. declared a new partnership with TCP Ltd. and BOC Ltd. for the development of portable, PEM based hydrogen fuel cell-powered LED lighting towers.

Analyst View:

The initiatives by the government and the funding and support by the private sector is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, the advantage of the PEM fuel cells over its alternatives is another propelling factor for the growth of the target market. Additionally, it reducing platinum in the fuel cell used in the automotive sector is the boosting factor for the growth of the global market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis on the region.

By region, The Asia- Pacific region is the dominating region for the polymer electrolytes membrane fuel cells due to increasing adoption of the fuels cells car. For instance, the South Korean government introduced a set of measures for the development of an ecosystem for hydrogen vehicles, in 2018, in order to promote the transition from fossil fuels to zero-emission energy.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells market includes Hydrogenics Corporation, Bramble Energy, Toshiba Corp., Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power Inc., ITM Power plc, Powercell Sweden AB, Intelligent Energy Limited.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

