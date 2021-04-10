Global Polymer Concrete Market By Type, Class, Application and Future Analysis

The polymer concrete market to reach $2,964.0 million by 2023. Polymer concrete, which is primarily made from sand, water, crushed stones, and gravel, contains a binder made with an epoxy, vinyl ester, or polyester base to harden in its place. The high compressive strength and strong resistance to impact, chemicals, freezing, thawing, and abrasion offered by this material make it suitable for specialized construction.

Apart from new construction, polymer concrete is also witnessing high-volume consumption in maintenance and repair activities. For instance, repairing airport runways is a time-sensitive job, as any delay can lead to huge flight cancellations. Therefore, rapid-patch polymer concrete is used to repair the runway as quickly as possible, so that flight operations are not impacted much. For the same reason and because of all the advantages mentioned above, the material is used in curbstones, nuclear power plants, marine works, roads, and waterproofing of buildings.

Presently, in 2017, the polymer concrete market was dominated by North America, in terms of value, owing to the rising repair activities for existing buildings and other structures. The highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period will be exhibited by the Middle East and Africa (MEA), due to the increasing pace of infrastructure development in the region. Many regional countries are giving a boost to their education, manufacturing, IT, and travel & tourism sectors, by building infrastructure, to cut their economic dependence on oil trade.

Hence, the demand for polymer concrete will continue increasing because of its various advantages over conventional concrete.