Global Polymer Bearing Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Polymer Bearing, which studied Polymer Bearing industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Plastic bearings do not transfer heat to other areas of the mechanical assembly. Many plastics are even self-lubricating and therefore eliminate the possibility of failures from lack of maintenance.The Asia-Pacific region led the global polymer bearing market in 2017, owing to the rise in demand for polymer bearings from varied end-use industries such as automobile, textile, food processing, medical & pharmaceutical, packaging, and chemical in this region. China, India, and Japan are leading countries in terms of production and consumption of polymer bearings in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials and labor is further anticipated to drive the growth of the polymer bearing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Plastics offer many advantages over other common bearing materials. Plastics are extremely corrosive resistant and most are chemically resistant.

Competitive Companies

The Polymer Bearing market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Saint-Gobain

Oiles

IGUS

Kilian Manufacturing

BNL

SKF

Kashima Bearings

Kms Bearings

Boston Gear

Dotmar Engineering Plastic

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Automobile

Textile

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Office Products

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Phenolics

Nylon

Teflon

Acetal

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene)

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Polymer Bearing Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Polymer Bearing Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Polymer Bearing Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Polymer Bearing Market in Major Countries

7 North America Polymer Bearing Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Polymer Bearing Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Polymer Bearing Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Polymer Bearing Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Polymer Bearing manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Polymer Bearing

Polymer Bearing industry associations

Product managers, Polymer Bearing industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Polymer Bearing potential investors

Polymer Bearing key stakeholders

Polymer Bearing end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

