Global Polyacrylamide Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global polyacrylamide market is expected to grow from $3.72 billion in 2020 to $3.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98%. The growth in the polyacrylamide market is mainly due to the increased demand from water treatment industries, owing to the stringent regulatory actions against waste-water disposal and increasing concern towards the environment. The market is expected to reach $5.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.54%.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyacrylamide-global-market-report

The polyacrylamide market consists of sales of polyacrylamide by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture polyacrylamide. It is a synthetic resin produced by polymerizing acrylamide, particularly a water-soluble polymer used to stabilize or form gels, and can be used as clarifying or thickening agent. Polyacrylamide is used across wide applications but is mainly used for the separation of solids/liquids in the industrial and municipal wastewater sectors.

The polyacrylamide market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the polyacrylamide market are BASF SE, Kemira OYJ, SNF Floerger Group, Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, Solvay, Solenis, Ashland Inc., Xitao Polymer Co Ltd, Daqing Petrochemical Company, Envitech Chemical Specialities Pvt. Ltd, King Union Group, Yixing Bluwat Chemicals, ZL Petrochemicals, Dongying Kechuang Biochemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Anhui Tianrun, Beijing Hengju Chemical, and Tianrun Chemicals.

The global polyacrylamide market is segmented –

1) By Product: Anionic, Cationic, Nonionic, Others

2) By Physical Form: Powder, Liquid, Emulsion Or Dispersions

3) By End User: Water Treatment, Oil And Gas, Pulp And Paper, Mining, Others

The polyacrylamide market report describes and explains the global polyacrylamide market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The polyacrylamide report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global polyacrylamide market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global polyacrylamide market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

