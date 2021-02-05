Global Pollen Allergies Market Opportunities, Ongoing Trends And Key Players 2026|Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Stallergenes Greer, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc

A wide ranging Pollen Allergies market report offers the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global market research services market. A good market research report makes it possible to develop strategies such as market segmentation that means identifying specific groups within a market and product differentiation which creates an identity for a product or service that separates it from those of the competitors. With Pollen Allergies market research report, it gets effortless to identify growth segments for investment as well as benchmark performance against key competitors.

Pollen allergies market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be identified by increasing environmental pollution.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global pollen allergies market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Stallergenes Greer, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc, bioMerieux SA, HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd, Alcon, HYCOR Biomedical, Inc, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, ALK, Circassia, Novartis AG, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc, Japan Tobacco Inc, REGiMMUNE Co, Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Sanofi and among others.

Market Drivers

Expeditious urbanization in developing countries is driving the market growth

Rising greenhouse gas can result in pollen-induced reparative disease will propel the growth of the market

Increasing number of patients specially children suffering from pollen allergies is boosting the market in the forecast period

Rising environmental pollution may also fuel the growth of the market for a long run

Market Restraints

Growing preference towards the use of biosimilar may hinder the growth of the market

Home based diagnosis will also restraint the market in the forecast period

Less awareness of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) among patients is hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Novartis AG received FDA approval for Xolair product which is used in treatment of allergy in patients. With this product approval the company has enhanced their product portfolio. Xolair is the single biologic approved product for both chronic idiopathic urticarial indications and allergic asthma which got approval in a prefilled syringe (PFS) formulation

In October 2017,Medic Savoure Ltd acquired Stallergenes Greer for providing strength its global presence in the allergy market in Canada.This acquisition provide positive cash flow in allergy business which boost Stallergenes Greer’s North America operations

Segmentation: Global Pollen Allergies Market

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Allergen Type

Food

Inhaled

Drug

Others

By Diagnostics Test

In Vivo Test

Skin Prick Test

Intradermal Test

Patch Test

In Vitro Test

By Therapeutics Drug Class

Antihistamines

Decongestants

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Nasal Anticholinergics

Immunomodulators

Autoinjectable Epinephrine

Immunotherapy

By End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

