Global Point-to-Point Antenna Market is valued at US$ 3,127.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global point-to-point antenna market was valued at US$ 3,127.7 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period to reach US$ 5,702.1 Mn in 2027. Growing technological advancements in point-to-point systems along with rise in investment in communication infrastructure is anticipated to boost the demand for point-to-point antennas over the forecast period. Rise in technological advancement led to rapidly evolving requirement for fast and efficient connectivity networks to facilitate adoption of emerging smart technologies. Rise in competition along with increase in residential users’ demand incline towards faster wireless connectivity, newer cellular networks are being developed by telecommunication service providers around the globe. For instance, in June 2020 Bell Canada launched their 5G services across five cities of Canada including Montreal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Similarly, in August 2019, Hutchison 3G UK Ltd launched their 5G network in London followed by 25 other cities in the U.K. after Vodafone launched their 5G network in the UK. Emerging WiFi 6 internet connectivity which can deliver 40.0% higher speed than its predecessor and is expected to create demand for high frequency point-to-point antennas. Both of these emerging technologies – 5G and WiFi 6 increase the speed and bandwidth or volume of data transmission over wireless networks to cater the rise in demand from advanced communication infrastructure. Development of new wireless technologies continues to increase along with the need for faster speeds and increased bandwidth, thus demand in global point-to-point antenna market is anticipated rise over forecast period.

Growth of wireless communication industry led to communication network provider to invest in developing new and innovative technologies to provide broader bandwidth per user channel, better quality, and new value-added services. Smart antennas represents an effective and relatively economical way to improve the performance of a wireless transmission network. In general, as a user changes its location smart antennas – phased array and adaptive antennas automatically adjust to the change is location of the user. Smart antennas provide higher data rates with better coverage, multipath mitigation, increased power and other benefits for reliable and robust communications. Point-to-point links require dynamic beam steering (adjusting beam of electromagnetic waves transmitted and received) at multiple instances such as during installation, to compensate antenna twist and sways and network reconfiguration, which can be achieved by installing smart antennas. For instance, ALCAN Systems GmbH is developing smart antennas based on flat panel technology with low power usage which is able to adjust its beam electronically without any moving parts. These technology developments in point-to-point antennas and connectivity networks are anticipated to increase application of these antennas in a wide array of application including automobile, smart homes, digital work places among others. Hence, growing technological advancements coupled with emerging applications are expected to drive the growth of global point-to-point antenna market over forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of point-to-point antenna market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on type of shape, dish antennas held notable share of global point-to-point antenna market in 2018 owing to their high gain and operability in attenuated signals.

North America held the highest market share in global point-to-point antenna market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to rising investment by telecommunications provider.

Some of the players operating in the point-to-point antenna market are Cabium Networks, CommScope, DRAGONWAVE-X, Infinite Electronics International, Laird, Mobi Antenna Technologies, Powerwave Technologies, Proxim, Radio Frequency Systems, RADWIN, RF elements s.r.o., Rosenberger, Siklu, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tongyu Communication, Trango Networks, Ubiquiti, Inc. and Wireless Excellence Ltd amongst others.

Global Point-to-Point Antenna Market:

By Shape

Panel

Dish

Others (Horn, Yagi, etc.)

By Frequency Range

Less than 3 GHz

3 to 30 GHz

Above 30 GHz

By Polarization

Single Polarized

Dual Polarized

By Application

Military

Telecommunications

Maritime

Oil and Gas

Others (Satellite, Government, etc.)

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

