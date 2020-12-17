Global Point-of-Care Testing Market Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis And Forecast To 2027 | Research Report By DBMR |Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories

Buy This Exclusive report At Special Discount @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market

Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market

Growing Geriatric Population

Advancement In Technology

Decentralized Laboratory Testing

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Laboratory Staff Shortages

Market Restraints

High cost for point of care testing devices

Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, AACC launched a certification program for point-of-care testing (POCT) for professionals; who perform diagnostic testing outside central laboratory. People how are eligible for criteria and pass an online test, proctored exam will receive the designation, of Certified Point-of-Care Testing Professional (CPP).

In February 2016, Abbott To Acquire Alere, which will become leader in point of care testing Abbott gains leadership in USD 5.5 billion point of care segment, the, main advantage of this Acquisition is it will provide access to new product applications, channels and geographies.

Key Pointers Covered in the Point-of-Care Testing Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

