Global Point of Care Testing Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2026||Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026
GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.
Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Development
- In August 2019, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited has launched a new diagnostics manufacturing facility in India. This site is fully equipped with a benchmarked manufacturing facility process. It will help the company in the diversification of its product service and growth in the future.
Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market
By Product
(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),
Prescription Mode
(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),
Distribution Channel
(Direct Tenders & Retail),
End User
(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Trends Impacting the Market
Now the question is which other regions F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott and Trinity biotech are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in China point-of-care testing (POCT) market and the market leaders targeting Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.
The point-of-care testing (POCT) market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott and Trinity biotech as they are the market leaders for point-of-care testing (POCT) market. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2018, AACC launched a certification program for point-of-care testing (POCT) for professionals; who perform diagnostic testing outside central laboratory. People how are eligible for criteria and pass an online test, proctored exam will receive the designation, of Certified Point-of-Care Testing Professional (CPP).
In February 2016, Abbott To Acquire Alere, which will become leader in point of care testing Abbott gains leadership in USD 5.5 billion point of care segment, the, main advantage of this Acquisition is it will provide access to new product applications, channels and geographies.
Key Pointers Covered in the Point-of-Care Testing Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Key points mentioned
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Point of Care Testing market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Point of Care Testing market
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
