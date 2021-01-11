Global Point of Care Testing Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2026||Top Players-Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

key statistics on the market status. Global Forecast till 2026.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott and Trinity biotech are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in China point-of-care testing (POCT) market and the market leaders targeting Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The point-of-care testing (POCT) market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott and Trinity biotech as they are the market leaders for point-of-care testing (POCT) market. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Development

In August 2019, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited has launched a new diagnostics manufacturing facility in India. This site is fully equipped with a benchmarked manufacturing facility process. It will help the company in the diversification of its product service and growth in the future.

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market

By Product

(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),

Prescription Mode

(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders & Retail),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)