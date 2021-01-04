Global Point of Care Testing Market Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2026||Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Point of Care Testing Market Research Report provides in-depth information and professional study 2020-2027 of Point of Care Testing Industry. This Report is segmented into Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions. Point of Care Testing market report also shares details of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and production value with some important factor that can lead to market growth.

Different points covered in this report are market overview, competitive analysis, competition by manufacturers, new players, suppliers and vendors, regional output, type and application, volume and shares, sales value and product price, sales revenue and gross margin.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy Of report Along With Important Graphs @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=point-care-testing-poct-market

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market

By Product

(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),

Prescription Mode

(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders & Retail),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)