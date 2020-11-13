Global Point of Care Testing Market Is Growing Strongly Over Time 2020-2027 Prominent Key Players like Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories
GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.
Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market
By Product
(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),
Prescription Mode
(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),
Distribution Channel
(Direct Tenders & Retail),
End User
(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Advancement In Technology
- Decentralized Laboratory Testing
- Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Laboratory Staff Shortages
Market Restraints
High cost for point of care testing devices
Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms
Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases : Global Point-of-Care Testing Market
Cardiovascular diseases (CVD), various respiratory and infectious diseases continue to be the main cause of mortality representing about 30% of all deaths worldwide. Chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and obesity are at the major risk factors for the occurrence of CVD. With the fast economic development and increasing westernization of lifestyle in the last few decades has lead to the increase in the prevalence rate of these diseases enormously driving the demand for point-of-care diagnostic market in the coming years
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/point-care-testing-poct-market
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2018, AACC launched a certification program for point-of-care testing (POCT) for professionals; who perform diagnostic testing outside central laboratory. People how are eligible for criteria and pass an online test, proctored exam will receive the designation, of Certified Point-of-Care Testing Professional (CPP).
In February 2016, Abbott To Acquire Alere, which will become leader in point of care testing Abbott gains leadership in USD 5.5 billion point of care segment, the, main advantage of this Acquisition is it will provide access to new product applications, channels and geographies.
