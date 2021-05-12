Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market  is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2028

The Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Abbott, Abaxis, PTS Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., The Menarini Group, Nova Biomedical, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., BD, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Danaher and more.

Market Analysis: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market of which point of care (POC) lipid test is a part of is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 21.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41.65 billion by 2026.

Global point of care (PoC) lipid test is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in obesity levels that have resulted in a subsequent rise of cholesterol levels in the population.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Abbott announced that they had completed the acquisition of Alere Inc. This acquisition is expected to form a global leader in the point-of-care diagnostics market due to both the companies’ expertise in the rapid diagnostics services.

In July 2016, Sinocare announced that they had completed the acquisition of PTS Diagnostics, this acquisition will help in establishing Sinocare’s division for rapid point-of-care product offerings due to PTS Diagnostics’ expertise in the same.

Competitive Analysis: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Global point of care (PoC) lipid test market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of point of care (PoC) lipid test market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), Application (Hyperlipidemia, Hypertriglyceridemia, Hyperlipoproteinemia, Tangier Disease, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Others), Mode (OTC-Based Testing, Prescription-Based Testing), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research & Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Abbott, Abaxis, PTS Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., The Menarini Group, Nova Biomedical, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., BD, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Danaher, EKF Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sekisui Diagnostics, Siemens, Trinity Biotech Ireland are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Market Definition: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

Point-of-care lipid test can be defined as the tests taking place near the patient as well as the care offered to them. This process of diagnosing the lipid levels in blood has seen a significant reduction in time taken between the diagnosis of the product and correct treatment or next course of action being offered to the patients.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic tests and POC testing devices in the home-care, this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of population involved in unhealthy eating habits has seen a result in adoption of lipid tests and services due to the increase in levels of cholesterols

Market Restraint

Lack of confidence over the various point-of-care testing products due to the product recalls from the various market competitors, this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market

By Product Consumables Instruments

By Application Hyperlipidemia Hypertriglyceridemia Hyperlipoproteinemia Tangier Disease Familial Hypercholesterolemia Others

By Mode OTC-Based Testing Prescription-Based Testing

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Research & Diagnostic Laboratories Others



