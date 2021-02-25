Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market May See Exponential Growth Ahead | Major Giants F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; BD; Trinity Biotech Ireland; AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.; Cardinal Health; Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Market of which point of care infectious disease is a part of is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 21.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41.65 billion by 2026.

Danaher; Abbott; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; BD; Trinity Biotech Ireland; AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.; Cardinal Health; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Calypte; Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; MedMira Inc.; Sekisui Diagnostics; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Siemens Healthcare GmbH are some of the competitors currently present in the market.

In July 2018, Abbott announced the launch of a new point-of-care test in Netherlands for the detection of HIV infection. The test termed as “m-PIMA HIV-1/2 VL”. The test helps in identifying the treatment options for the patients in a single visit as it delivers the results of test within 70 minutes.

In January 2018, Siemens Healthcare GmbH announced that they had completed the acquisition of Fast Track Diagnostics. The acquisition will help in improving the service capabilities of Siemens infectious disease diagnostic solutions and also help in enhancing the product portfolios of the company.

Increase in demand from developing economies due to the lack of infrastructure of research and diagnostic laboratories; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market growth

Time consuming and presence of strict regulations associated with the approval and commercialization of point-of-care devices is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

By Technological Offering Solid Phase Lateral Flow Agglutination Assays Flow-Through

By Clinical Application Tropical Diseases Inflammatory Diseases Liver Disorders HIV Respiratory Disorders Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Sexually Transmitted Diseases Others

By End-User Hospitals Home-Care Clinics Diagnostic & Research Laboratories Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



