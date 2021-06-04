Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market research report encompasses the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Teams who give their best are involved in conducting primary and secondary research that is included in the report. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report. This business report provides highly efficient and accurate market research services at extremely reasonable rates. Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market is the comprehensive, top-line market research report which combines breadth and depth of knowledge to offer great deal of value.

Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic tests and POC testing devices in the home-care

Competitive Analysis:

Global point-of-care diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of point-of-care diagnostics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the point-of-care diagnostics market. are F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Abbott ., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BDUS), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Alere Inc. (US), Instrumentation Laboratory (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Abaxis . (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Accriva Diagnostics (US), OPTI Medical (US), Sienco, Inc. (US), Alpha Scientific (US), AccuBioTech Co. , Ltd. (CHINA), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Acrongenomics, Inc. (Canada), bioMérieux SA, (France) Biomerica, Inc (US)., Atlas Genetics Ltd (UK)., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc(US)., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), Medica Corporation(US), and Nova Biomedica (US), among others.

Market Definition: Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market

Point-Of-Care diagnostics are the techniques used for early and quick diagnosis of diseases. These techniques are highly sensitive, cost-effective, and produce results in minimal time frame. These diagnostics techniques are used hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated Approximately 16.0 million (1.0%) disability and 1.7 million (2.8%) of deaths worldwide are attributable to low fruit and vegetable consumption almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic tests and POC testing devices in the home-care, this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of confidence over the various point-of-care diagnostics products due to the product recalls from the various market competitors, this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market

By Product Glucose Monitoring Products Strips Meters Lancets & Lancing Device Cardiometabolic Cardiac Marker Blood Gas/Electrolytes HBA1C Infectious Disease Influenza HIV Hepatitis C Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Respiratory Infection Tropical Disease Other Infectious Disease Coagulation PT/INR Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Pregnancy and Fertility Pregnancy test Fertility test Tumor/Cancer Marker Urinalysis Cholesterol Hematology Drugs-of-Abuse Fecal Occult Other POC Products



By Platform Lateral Flow Assays (Immunochromatography tests) Dipsticks Microfluidics Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays

By Prescription Prescription-Based Testing OTC Testing

By End User Professional Diagnostic Centers Clinical Laboratories, Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings Hospitals/Critical Care Centers Home Care Research Laboratories Other End Users



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Siemens Healthiness acquire Epocal Inc., a subsidiary of Alere Inc. Epocal Inc. develops and provides point-of-care blood diagnostic systems for healthcare enterprises.

In July 2017 Quidel Acquired Alere Triage MeterPro. acquisition has given Quidel diversification by seasonality and geographic point-of-care market.

