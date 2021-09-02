Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $21.55 billion in 2020 to $25.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $33.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment are designed to aid physicians in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions. Point-of-care diagnostics are segmented into cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, cardiac and cancer markers excluding blood glucose monitoring kits.

Some of the major players of the point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher and Beckman Coulter.

The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented –

1) By Type: Infectious disease testing kits, Cardio metabolic monitoring kits, Cholesterol testing kits, Pregnancy and fertility tests kits, Tumor/cancer markers, Urinalysis testing kits, Hematology testing kits, Drugs of abuse testing kits, Fecal occult testing kits, Others

2) By End User: Professional diagnostic centers, Hospitals/critical care centers, Outpatient healthcare Setting, Ambulatory care settings, Research laboratories, Home

3) By Prescription Mode: Prescription-based Testing Devices, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Testing Devices

The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

