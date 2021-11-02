Global Podiatry Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global podiatry services market reached a value of nearly $19,377.4 million in 2017, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 1.76% since 2013

Podiatry is a medical profession that deals with the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases affecting the lower limb extremity such as the foot and ankle. Podiatry was earlier known as chiropody and is still termed as chiropody in countries such as the UK and in some provinces of Canada

The podiatry services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the podiatry services market are National Health Service (NHS), Kaiser Permanente, UPMC, Mayo Clinic

The Podiatry Services market is segmented by specialization, by treatment condition, by facility and by geography.

By Specialization Type – The podiatry services market is segmented by specialization type into

a) General podiatry

b) Podiatric surgery

c) Sports medicine

d) Podopediatrics

By Treatment Condition – The podiatry services market is segmented by treatment condition into

a) Diabetes

b) Musculoskeletal diseases

c) Cardiovascular diseases

d) Neurological diseases

e) Others (Non-Comorbid Conditions)

By Facility – The podiatry services market is segmented by type of facility into

a) Clinics

b) Hospitals

c) Other facilities (Homecare organizations, Nursing Homes)

The podiatry services market report describes and explains the global podiatry services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The podiatry services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global podiatry services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global podiatry services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Podiatry Services Market Characteristics Podiatry Services Market Product Analysis Podiatry Services Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Podiatry Services Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

