Global PoC Platform and Technology Market || keyplayers EKF Diagnostics, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, and AccuBioTech.

Point of care testing in molecular diagnostics has a wide application base that includes near patient testing in infectious disease management, oncology, hematology, prenatal testing, endocrinology and some other minor applications.

North America dominates the global PoC platform and technology market and is expected to maintain its dominancy over the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising government initiatives and increasing number of product approvals in this region.

The markets in Asia Pacific are expected to show significant growth rates in global PoC platform and technology market. This can be attributed to increasing, technological advancements and new product launches, in the region.

Moreover, high prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries coupled with the increasing incidence of target diseases are another factors expected to propel growth of the target market in the near future.

Key players operating in the global PoC platform and technology market includes point-of-care diagnostics market was dominated by Roche, Abbott, Siemens, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostics, Quidel, EKF Diagnostics, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, and AccuBioTech.

