Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.60% during the projection period

The Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2019, is expected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.60% during the projection period. The worldwide pneumonia therapeutics market is growing due to rising air pollution and increasing the geriatric population across the world. Numerous environmental wastes like chemicals spread harmful microorganisms such as fungi, viruses, and bacteria, which cause pneumonia. Most of the pharmaceutical companies undertake substantial research activities for the development of novel drugs, enhancing market growth. Besides, rapid urbanization and industrialization, advanced levels of air pollution, unhealthy routine, and growing smoking populace have increased the cases of asthma and pneumonia in urban areas. It leads to the increasing demand for pneumonia therapeutics, thereby fueling the growth of the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market. However, the lack of consciousness among the citizens about its drug & cure and traditional treatment for pneumonia may restrain the development of the pneumonia therapeutics market in the prospect.

Growth Drivers

Surging Cases of Pneumonia across the Globe

The unhealthy lifestyle and polluted atmosphere enhance the prevalence of pneumonia across different age-groups of population. Besides, Geriatric or senior citizens are vulnerable to pneumonia due to weak immune systems. Heart disease, diabetes, and other serious diseases are very communal in ageing persons, which eventually raises the risk of pneumonia. The geriatric section accounted for around 20% market share in 2019 and is projected to rise over the forecast period. Also, the geriatric population base is prone to get affected by flu and other lung-related disorders that sometimes grow into pneumonia.

Favorable government initiatives in the Asia Pacific Region

Asia Pacific pneumonia therapeutics market held a substantial revenue share of 34% in 2019 due to growing cases of pneumonia. Governments of various nations are committed to reducing the prevalence of pneumonia with substantial investment outlay and remedial measures, which is anticipated to enhance the market growth for the therapeutics.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players considered for market analysis are Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Cipla, GlaxoSmithKline, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and other prominent players.

Recent Development

In September 2018, Pfizer received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. FDA for its 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine. This vaccine is useful for the prevention of pneumonia and invasive diseases. The development has enhanced the market position and portfolio of the company.

In June 2019, Merck received FDA approval for Zerbaxa drug, used in the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It has widened the firm’s pneumonia therapeutics portfolio.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Drug Class, By Age Group, By Infection Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Cipla, GlaxoSmithKline, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and other prominent players.

By Drug Class

Antibacterial Drugs

Macrolide

Quinolones

Antiviral Drugs

Antifungal Drugs

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Infection Type

Hospital-acquired Pneumonia [HAP]

Community-acquired Pneumonia [CAP]

Ventilator-associated Pneumonia [VAP]

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market based on the Drug Class, Age Group, Infection Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

To examine competitive developments in drugs, diagnostics, and distribution channels within the Global Pneumonia Therapeutics Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

