Global Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Market to witness a surge in its valuation with a 5.74 % CAGR by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market is estimated to be USD 39.17 billion by 2026 from USD 26.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.74 % during the projection period 2020 to 2026. Rapid urbanization and shifting routine outlines of consumers, increased disposable income, hefty investments in smart home infrastructure, checking necessities, and advancement in plumbing technology & competent water plumbing propel the Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market.

The availability and price of raw materials fluctuate, leading to cost and production variations. The fixtures must trail to certification and standardization to ensure safety and security. Additionally, the strict guidelines enforced on factual excellence include tin, lead, and nickel, which can be used in the kitchen, and bathroom fixtures may obstruct the plumbing fixtures market growth.

Growth Drivers

Heavy Investments in Smart Homes

Due to the inclination of consumers to spend on numerous construction activities and home renovations, the market for plumbing fixtures is probable to raise at a faster pace. Bathroom makeovers and willingness to spend on excellent fixtures such as showerheads and faucets supports the overall plumbing fixtures market development.

High Investment in Infrastructure Facilities

Rising demand for plumbing fixtures and fittings to shape an actual water distribution system and wastewater management are other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, the growing number of renovation operations amid commercial and residential sectors is an added factor anticipated to maintain the global market’s revenue growth.

Competitive landscape

The leading players in the Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market include Geberit AG (Switzerland), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (US), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Masco Corporation (US), TOTO LTD (Japan), Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain), GWA Group Limited (Australia), Elkay Manufacturing Company (US), Kohler Co. (US), Hindware Homes (India) and other prominent players.

Recent Developments

June 2020, LIXIL Group has signed a memorandum with Arcland Sakamoto and LIXIL VIVA, as well as an agreement with Arcland Sakamoto for a cash tender offer scheduled to be conducted by Arcland Sakamoto for the common shares of LIXIL VIVA, a share consolidation of the common shares of LIXIL VIVA, and a transfer of the shares held by LIXIL Group via a buy-back by LIXIL VIVA. Through these steps, LIXIL VIVA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcland Sakamoto.

April 2019, GWA Group Limited completed the acquisition of Methven Limited, a leading taps and showers innovator based in New Zealand.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Application and By Region Key Players Geberit AG (Switzerland), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (US), LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan), Masco Corporation (US), TOTO LTD (Japan), Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain), GWA Group Limited (Australia), Elkay Manufacturing Company (US), Kohler Co. (US), Hindware Homes (India) and other prominent players

By Product Type

Bathroom Fixtures

Kitchen Fixtures

By Application

Residential

Non- Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market based on Product Type, Application and Region.

To examine competitive developments in product and applications across different regions within the Global Plumbing Fixtures & Fittings Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

