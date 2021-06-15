Global Playroom Furniture is Projected to Expand at Significant CAGR of 6.1% Through 2028

Resurgence of home décor industry, coupled with significant proliferation of playroom furniture in hospitals and residential space continue to influence sales of playroom furniture, consequently driving growth of playroom furniture market during the period of forecast. Moreover, largely driven by customer preference, playroom furniture manufacturers are relying upon online distribution channel networks for sales of playroom furniture apart from traditional selling concepts. With pervasiveness of e-commerce, manufacturers of playroom furniture are leveraging the popularity and reach of online retail channel to touch base customers situated in remote areas with a view to increase sales of playroom furniture.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=974

In addition, recently customers are looking for handcrafted, affordable and durable playroom furniture, given the growing awareness regarding sustainability, which has significantly impacted sales of playroom furniture worldwide. That said, sustainable playroom furniture has been adopted across day care centers. This factor coupled with expanding day care industry has paved potential growth prospects for playroom furniture market during the period of forecast.

Alike manufacturers of playroom furniture, increasing preference for online channels among customers is likely to influence the growth of the playroom furniture market during the period of forecast, 2018-2028. Fact.MR foretells that the market for playroom furniture is projected to expand at significant CAGR of 6.1% with respect to value throughout the period of forecast, with sales to be concentrated in European countries and emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=974

Playroom Furniture Market: Significant Prospects for Playroom Furniture in European Countries

The report highlights that developed countries in Europe are expected to substantially contribute to the growth of playroom furniture market with sales increasing at a stellar pace during the period of assessment. Mostly dominated by small and medium size enterprises, Europe region is expected to reflect lucrative growth opportunities as manufacturers develop new designs in response to customer preference for quality products. Moreover, increasing preference for multifunctional and ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture, given the design innovations, low cost and use of enhanced material composites, is expected to influence sales of playroom furniture in the region, making it an attractive market.

The report on playroom furniture market is an in-depth analysis of several segments of playroom furniture and regional playroom furniture markets. The research scrutinizes performance quotient of playroom furniture market on the basis of (as per segmentation). Vital value and volume analysis of data for each of these segments of playroom furniture market during the entire period of assessment has been covered in the report. The report studies several forces in the market impacting its growth in terms of revenue and pace. Below is the extensive market segmentation of playroom furniture market.

By Product Type Storage Cabinets

Table and Chair Sets

Play Furniture Sets

Couches

Other Product Types By Price Low

Medium

Premium By Distribution Channel Direct Sales

Chained Stores

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Department Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel By Material Type Wood

Plastic

Fabric

Metal

Other Material Types By End User Residential

School and Institutions

Other End Users By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=974

Playroom Furniture Market: Online Retailing of Playroom Furniture Gains Traction

Increasing consumer inclination towards online shopping owing to convenience factor and cost effectiveness has been a crucial aspect fuelling sales of playroom furniture. That said, manufacturers have adopted online sales channel as a vital sales funnel that can increase the visibility of their products. Moreover, domestic manufacturers of playroom furniture are opting online portals, for instance, the Trendsutra Platform Service Private Limited and Urban Ladder to highlight their products. Surging online platform is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for playroom furniture market during the forecast period.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/23/1886510/0/en/Innovations-in-Sun-Protection-Products-Dictate-Sales-as-Consumer-Preferences-Expand-Beyond-UV-Protection-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com