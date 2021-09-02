Global Platform as a service (PaaS) Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global platform as a service (PaaS) market is expected to grow from $47.29 billion in 2020 to $54.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $88.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The Platform as a Service (PaaS) market consists of sales from cloud-based platform services. PaaS is a cloud computing model that provides a platform to the customers to develop, run and manage applications over the internet. Revenue in the market is generated by the companies by way of subscriptions and licenses from web/software developers or other business households. There are four different types of PaaS which can be classified as computing platforms, web applications, business application and social applications. The global revenue of this industry is the cumulative revenue of all the companies engaged in providing any of the above services. Some of the Paas providers are Salesforce, Heroku, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Elastic Beanstalk and Microsoft Azure etc.

The platform as a service (paas) market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the platform as a service (paas) market are Amazon web service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Function.

The global platform as a service (PaaS) market is segmented –

1) By Type: Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM), Database Management Systems (DBMS), Business intelligence platform (BIP), Application development on Cloud

2) By Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By End User: Financial Institutions and Services (BFSI), Technology, Retail, Distribution, Education Services, Travel and Transport, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others

The platform as a service (paas) market report describes and explains the global platform as a service (paas) market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The platform as a service (paas) report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global platform as a service (paas) market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global platform as a service (paas) market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

