Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market || keyplayers Bio/Data Corporation Haemonetics Corporation

Introduction:

Platelet aggregation is a process where human platelet cells are involved in hemostasis, bleeding to repair, and vessel constriction. In addition, in conjunction with other cells they play a crucial role in the inflammation and other pathological situations. Platelet aggregation is a biological process which is mediated by a platelet activation factor. Platelet aggregation test involves venipuncture in an appropriate anti-coagulant medium, followed by centrifugation to produce plasma which is rich in platelets, where aggregometers are used to study the platelet aggregation. Platelet aggregation involves a set of medical devices, which allow precise control over the dynamic differential rate of blood flow control along with the extent of platelet thrombus formation.

Drivers and Restraints:

The major factor driving the platelet aggregation market are growing acceptance for platelet treatment among cancer patients, increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in platelet aggregometers. In addition, increasing number of industry-academia collaborations and clinical studies and rising incidences of target diseases are some factors that boost the target market growth. Factor such as high output for pharmaceutical companies to screen targets for anti-platelet development. Additionally, the basic test for guarding patients at high risk of bleeding prior to surgery, increases in platelets disorders such as thrombocythemia, are driving the growth of platelet aggregation devices market. Furthermore, the increase in numbers of aged people across the world is also boosting the growth of global platelet aggregation devices market. However, limited opportunity hampers the growth of the global market. Dearth of well trained, skilled, and experienced professional also hinders the global market growth. Whereas, point-of-care diagnostics & miniaturized platelet aggregometers will create lucrative opportunity for growth of the global market.

